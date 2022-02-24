Cetera Advisors LLC Has $4.24 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,763,000 after buying an additional 300,601 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,549,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,770,000 after buying an additional 411,197 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,911,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,758,000 after buying an additional 193,330 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,075,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,163,000 after buying an additional 210,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,023,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,176,000 after buying an additional 156,469 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $199.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $214.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $195.92 and a 52-week high of $241.06.

