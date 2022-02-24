Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 69,956 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 98.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,956 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 663.5% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cameco during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Cameco by 28.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $20.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $28.49. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.49 and its 200 day moving average is $22.24.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Cameco had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 0.41%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CCJ shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC started coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

