Cetera Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,388 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 60.0% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $44.42 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $39.27 and a 52-week high of $46.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.12.

