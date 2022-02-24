Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 25,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 14,366 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 468.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 75,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 21,206 shares in the last quarter. 20.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AZN. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $60.54 on Thursday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $46.48 and a 52 week high of $64.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 432.46, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.53.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 978.64%.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

