Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.19.
DE stock opened at $337.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $320.50 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $368.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.26. The company has a market capitalization of $104.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.17 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 22.12%.
About Deere & Company (Get Rating)
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
