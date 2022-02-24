Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF were worth $4,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROBT. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 1,563.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 128,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after buying an additional 120,567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,086,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 176.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after buying an additional 48,760 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 309,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,608,000 after buying an additional 33,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 195,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,638,000 after buying an additional 16,673 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROBT opened at $45.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.69. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $58.00.

