Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 5.2% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 8.6% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 4.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.0% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WPC opened at $75.60 on Thursday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.12 and a 1-year high of $83.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.28 and a 200-day moving average of $77.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.055 dividend. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 171.54%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WPC. Bank of America raised W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

