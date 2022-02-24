Champion Bear Resources (CVE:CBA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Champion Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:CBA – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.14. Champion Bear Resources shares last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 41,740 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.22, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a current ratio of 0.00.

Get Champion Bear Resources alerts:

About Champion Bear Resources (CVE:CBA)

Champion Bear Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primary explores for gold, platinum group metals, copper, polymetallic, tantalum, and REE deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Eagle Rock property consisting of 58 staked claims; and the Plomp Farm property comprising approximately 4,000 acres located in Ontario.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Bear Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Bear Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.