ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $16.26

ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.26 and last traded at $17.37, with a volume of 234841 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.05.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ECOM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $35.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

The firm has a market cap of $524.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.07.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $45.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.25 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 5,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $136,649.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECOM. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in ChannelAdvisor during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 56.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in ChannelAdvisor by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in ChannelAdvisor by 39.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in ChannelAdvisor by 81.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

