Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $1.69 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,980 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 122.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,041,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $396,978,000 after buying an additional 2,779,586 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 30.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,201,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $644,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,955 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 46.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,903,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,545 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 24.0% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,499,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $353,330,000 after purchasing an additional 869,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,425,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $548,791,000 after purchasing an additional 777,064 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE opened at $72.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $141.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.08%.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo acquired 64,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 and sold 96,903 shares worth $8,470,538. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.57.

About NextEra Energy (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.