Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 655 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Voya Financial by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 636 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Voya Financial by 247.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bbva USA lifted its position in Voya Financial by 222.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $66.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.60. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.97 and a 52 week high of $74.97.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.41. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.15%.

In related news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $1,394,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 21,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $1,562,455.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,147,184 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

