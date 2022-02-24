Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Takes $817,000 Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Albemarle by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 671.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 29,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 25,702 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albemarle alerts:

In related news, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $348,957.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,172 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,127. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. HSBC raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $280.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.14.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $182.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.45 and a 200 day moving average of $235.89. The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.52. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $133.82 and a 12 month high of $291.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Profile (Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.