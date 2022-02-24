Chemed Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NYSE:CHE)

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

Chemed has raised its dividend by 20.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Chemed has a payout ratio of 6.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Chemed to earn $19.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.3%.

Get Chemed alerts:

NYSE:CHE opened at $457.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $487.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $477.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.54. Chemed has a 1-year low of $403.00 and a 1-year high of $539.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st.

In related news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total transaction of $266,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,901,000 after acquiring an additional 7,683 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Chemed by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Chemed by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chemed (Get Rating)

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.