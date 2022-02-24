Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.46.

CHE.UN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$8.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. CIBC upped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank raised Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock traded up C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$7.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of C$776.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.29. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$6.01 and a 12 month high of C$8.70.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.71%.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

