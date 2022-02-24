Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 274.31%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSEAMERICAN:CQP traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.21. 6,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,147. The stock has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $51.78.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 161,353 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,678 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 11,615 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,927 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 24,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.29.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.