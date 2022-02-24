Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,585 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 1.2% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $22,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 97.3% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 117.1% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom stock opened at $565.19 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $419.14 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $606.04 and a 200-day moving average of $551.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company reported a “solid” Q3 results, an even better outlook for Q4, and also delivered a “big” dividend increase and a “robust” buyback, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Broadcom should produce mid-single-digit sales growth through a cycle, with margin expansion and capital allocation driving earnings, free cash flows, and dividend growth per share at double-digit CAGR, Stein adds. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.65.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

