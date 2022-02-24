Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $11.82 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $11,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $405,571.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $8,085,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,221 shares of company stock worth $11,266,400 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $123.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.27. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.04 and a 52-week high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 18.38%.

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.70.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

