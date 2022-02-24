Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Purchases 1,107 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $14,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 79,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 182,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,541,000 after buying an additional 18,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth $607,000. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $61.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.97 and a fifty-two week high of $62.82. The company has a market capitalization of $266.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.67.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.34%.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $691,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $6,957,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 276,582 shares of company stock worth $16,592,155. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

