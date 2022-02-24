Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 2,370 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 350,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $21,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000.
Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $58.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.55. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $57.81 and a 52-week high of $65.28.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
- 3 Ecommerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.