Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 31 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $7,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $411,000. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $405,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 6,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter.

MDY opened at $465.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $493.73 and its 200-day moving average is $499.62. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $438.81 and a 1-year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

