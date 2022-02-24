China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of HGSH opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.22. China HGS Real Estate has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $67.38 million, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Get China HGS Real Estate alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HGSH. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in China HGS Real Estate in the third quarter worth $93,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in China HGS Real Estate by 24.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 8,276 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in China HGS Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in China HGS Real Estate by 139.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 33,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

China HGS Real Estate, Inc engages in real estate development, primarily in the construction and sale of residential apartments, car parks, and commercial properties. Its projects include the Mingzhu Beiyuan, Oriental Pearl Garden, and Liangzhou Road, which are located in Hanzhong City; and the Yangzhou Pearl Garden and Yangzhou Palace, which are located in Yang County.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for China HGS Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China HGS Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.