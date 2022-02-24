Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CHH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Choice Hotels International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital downgraded Choice Hotels International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $140.00.

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $139.86 on Wednesday. Choice Hotels International has a one year low of $100.25 and a one year high of $157.46. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.16.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 160.24% and a net margin of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is presently 18.45%.

In other news, insider David A. Pepper sold 21,207 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total value of $3,185,715.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 530.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 31,811 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 131,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,452,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

