Christopher Bedi Sells 239 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) insider Christopher Bedi sold 239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.96, for a total value of $135,264.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Christopher Bedi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ServiceNow alerts:

On Monday, February 14th, Christopher Bedi sold 158 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.87, for a total value of $91,461.46.

On Friday, January 28th, Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.69, for a total value of $370,083.00.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Christopher Bedi sold 647 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.20, for a total value of $365,037.40.

ServiceNow stock opened at $524.70 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $579.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $623.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $104.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 460.27, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. raised their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.07.

ServiceNow Company Profile (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.