Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.22.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Argus cut Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of CHD traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $96.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,160,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,466. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.74 and a 200 day moving average of $91.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $104.84.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.72%.

Church & Dwight declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $4,812,872.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $226,499.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 886,686 shares of company stock worth $83,663,860 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $400,010,000. Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.5% during the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,022,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,374 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,087,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,506 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 74.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,705,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at about $78,438,000. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

