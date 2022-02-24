Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CINEMARK HOLDINGS Is a leader in the motion picture exhibition industry.Cinemark operates 408 theatres and 4,657 screens in 38 states in the United States and internationally in 12 countries, mainly in Mexico, South and Central America. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CNK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.10.

NYSE:CNK traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $16.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,072,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,829,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $26.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average of $17.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.37.

In other Cinemark news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $145,542.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

