CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.14.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CINT. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CI&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CI&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of CI&T in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CI&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CI&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CINT. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in CI&T in the 4th quarter valued at $23,780,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CI&T in the 4th quarter valued at $17,219,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CI&T in the 4th quarter valued at $5,125,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in CI&T in the 4th quarter valued at $2,416,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CI&T in the 4th quarter valued at $2,067,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

CINT stock remained flat at $$15.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,478. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.76. CI&T has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $22.50.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.94 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that CI&T will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CI&T Inc is a digital native specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services. CI&T Inc is based in CAMPINAS, Brazil.

