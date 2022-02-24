Citigroup Inc. Boosts Holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) by 99.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 668 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 959.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the second quarter worth $76,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the third quarter worth $96,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 223.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HOV opened at $82.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.52. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.21 and a 52 week high of $146.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The construction company reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $814.35 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 97.64% and a net margin of 21.84%. Equities research analysts expect that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 29.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construction, and marketing of single-family attached town homes and condominiums, urban infill, and planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Financial Services, and Corporate.

