Citigroup Inc. Has $55,000 Stock Holdings in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Kimball International were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Kimball International by 55,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Kimball International by 6,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Kimball International during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kimball International by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 7,088 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Kimball International during the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

KBAL stock opened at $9.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $341.80 million, a PE ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99. Kimball International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.96 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.13). Kimball International had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.96%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Kimball International’s payout ratio is currently -56.25%.

In related news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $52,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimball International, Inc engages in design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. The company was founded by Arnold Francis Habig, Alphonse Sermersheim, Ray Schneider, and Herbert Thyen in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

