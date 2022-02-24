Citigroup Inc. Has $61,000 Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Rating) by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,651 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 183.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,024,000 after purchasing an additional 48,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000.

VONE opened at $193.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.79. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $174.07 and a fifty-two week high of $220.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.776 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

