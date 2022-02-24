Citigroup Inc. Lowers Position in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vishay Precision Group were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 91,875.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 13.1% during the second quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 28.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 60,398 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 13,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Vishay Precision Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

In other news, Director Wes Cummins purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.27 per share, for a total transaction of $176,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VPG opened at $31.89 on Thursday. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $39.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.

