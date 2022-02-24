Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of C. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at $26,000. blooom inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Citigroup by 91.5% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of C stock opened at $63.22 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $57.59 and a one year high of $80.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.41. The firm has a market cap of $128.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on C. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.28.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.