Citigroup Inc. Purchases New Position in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 51.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Docebo by 15.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Docebo by 44.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Docebo by 20.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Docebo by 4.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Docebo alerts:

NASDAQ DCBO opened at $47.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.47. Docebo Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.21 and a 1 year high of $92.75. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.59 and a beta of 2.45.

DCBO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Docebo in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. upped their target price on Docebo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC lowered their target price on Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Docebo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.22.

Docebo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.