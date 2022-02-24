Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Shares of CLH stock opened at $93.16 on Thursday. Clean Harbors has a 52-week low of $81.30 and a 52-week high of $118.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.55.

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $236,371.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 2,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $209,724.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,508 shares of company stock valued at $546,645 over the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 272,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,190,000 after acquiring an additional 56,103 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 69.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,797,000 after purchasing an additional 82,974 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 116,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 197.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after acquiring an additional 49,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

