Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share.
Shares of CLH stock opened at $93.16 on Thursday. Clean Harbors has a 52-week low of $81.30 and a 52-week high of $118.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.55.
In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $236,371.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 2,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $209,724.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,508 shares of company stock valued at $546,645 over the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.13.
About Clean Harbors (Get Rating)
Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.
