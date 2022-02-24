Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.02

Clinigen Group plc (OTCMKTS:CLIGF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.02 and last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clinigen Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average of $8.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

