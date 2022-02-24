CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.67. CNX Resources reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $2.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CNX Resources.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,215,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $262,483,000 after buying an additional 1,100,465 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 16.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,639,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,412,000 after buying an additional 1,086,386 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,684,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,332,000 after buying an additional 143,663 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 29.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,821,000 after buying an additional 752,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CNX Resources by 4.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,429,702 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,190,000 after purchasing an additional 96,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNX stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,445,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,582,796. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. CNX Resources has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $16.99.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

