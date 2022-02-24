Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.86 EPS

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $6.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.62 by ($0.86), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 4.35%.

Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $446.66 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $584.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $491.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 1-year low of $252.14 and a 1-year high of $638.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is 3.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,788,000 after purchasing an additional 17,546 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

