Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 3,100 to GBX 2,900. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Coca-Cola HBC traded as low as GBX 2,151 ($29.25) and last traded at GBX 2,191.20 ($29.80), with a volume of 308140 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,315 ($31.48).

CCH has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($40.80) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 3,260 ($44.34) to GBX 3,130 ($42.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,010 ($40.94).

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,461 ($33.47) per share, with a total value of £3,888.38 ($5,288.15). Insiders purchased a total of 467 shares of company stock worth $1,187,292 over the last ninety days.

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.61 billion and a PE ratio of 17.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,519.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,532.08.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile (LON:CCH)

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.