Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.440-$2.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of KO stock traded down $1.77 on Thursday, hitting $59.82. 498,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,259,484. Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $48.97 and a 52 week high of $62.82. The firm has a market cap of $258.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coca-Cola will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 74.34%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.00.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total value of $1,476,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,582 shares of company stock valued at $16,592,155 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $244,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,557,000 after purchasing an additional 951,106 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,123,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,799,000 after purchasing an additional 697,833 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 280,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,600,000 after acquiring an additional 42,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 105,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 38,205 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coca-Cola (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.