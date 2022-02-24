Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.18

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.18 and last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 10166231 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

A number of brokerages have commented on CDE. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -38.81 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average of $5.88.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $207.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.73 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. Coeur Mining’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 347,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 47,069 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $472,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 172,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Coeur Mining by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 355,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

