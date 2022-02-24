Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.460-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $20 billion-$20.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.14 billion.Cognizant Technology Solutions also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,943,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,265. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $66.19 and a 1-year high of $92.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.13.

In other news, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $452,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,632 shares of company stock worth $989,017 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 764 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

