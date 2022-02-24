Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Price Target Lowered to $47.00 at Robert W. Baird

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $66.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CFX has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Colfax from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Colfax in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.33.

Shares of CFX stock opened at $41.71 on Wednesday. Colfax has a one year low of $39.46 and a one year high of $54.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. Colfax’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colfax will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $192,613.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $104,884.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFX. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Colfax by 8.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Colfax by 6.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 307,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,098,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Colfax by 6.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 574,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,298,000 after acquiring an additional 32,369 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Colfax by 15.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,814,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,939,000 after acquiring an additional 379,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Colfax by 4.1% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

