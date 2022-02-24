Colony Group LLC Acquires 10,749 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,749 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $51.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.19 and a 200 day moving average of $53.22. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $44.77 and a 52 week high of $56.42.

