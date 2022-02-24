Colony Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Colony Group LLC lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,171 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,548,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Oracle by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 464,650 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $40,485,000 after purchasing an additional 74,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Oracle by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 91,838 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. 42.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORCL opened at $72.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $64.08 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.44 and a 200-day moving average of $89.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, December 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.96.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

