Colony Group LLC Raises Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,430 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHY. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.1% during the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 8,646,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,862 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,349,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,042 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,633,000 after acquiring an additional 512,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,181,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,753,000 after acquiring an additional 388,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,631,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,937,000 after acquiring an additional 350,006 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $84.34 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $84.19 and a 12 month high of $86.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.65.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.023 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%.

