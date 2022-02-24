Colony Group LLC Sells 101 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Colony Group LLC decreased its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in American Financial Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in American Financial Group by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 114.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 118,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,954,000 after purchasing an additional 63,440 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 382.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $133.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.49 and a 52 week high of $146.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.26 and its 200 day moving average is $135.50.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $1.14. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 30.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

