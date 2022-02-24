Colony Group LLC Sells 713 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $5,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCO. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 56.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 24.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 7.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 0.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 81,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 1.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In related news, Director Timothy Joseph Tynan bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.47 per share, for a total transaction of $95,205.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BCO stock opened at $70.02 on Thursday. The Brink’s Company has a 1 year low of $58.48 and a 1 year high of $84.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 1.56.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.22. Brink’s had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 98.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

