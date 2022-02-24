Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Head-To-Head Contrast

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

15.9% of Columbia Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.2% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Columbia Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Columbia Financial has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Columbia Financial and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Financial 29.79% 9.21% 1.03% Farmers & Merchants Bancorp 24.88% 10.60% 1.25%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Columbia Financial and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Financial $308.98 million 7.36 $92.05 million $0.89 24.03 Farmers & Merchants Bancorp $94.45 million 4.67 $20.09 million $2.00 16.88

Columbia Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Farmers & Merchants Bancorp. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Columbia Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Columbia Financial and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00 Farmers & Merchants Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Columbia Financial currently has a consensus price target of $20.50, indicating a potential downside of 4.16%. Given Columbia Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Columbia Financial is more favorable than Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Summary

Columbia Financial beats Farmers & Merchants Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Columbia Financial (Get Rating)

Columbia Financial, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (Get Rating)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Archbold, OH.

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.