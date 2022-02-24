Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,632 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,437 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Columbia Sportswear worth $5,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COLM. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 35.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 335,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,966,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 15.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,674 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 286.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.14.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $91.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.46. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.60. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 11.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is presently 19.40%.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

