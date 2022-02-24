Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04, Briefing.com reports. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $856.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:FIX traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.59. The stock had a trading volume of 16,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,173. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Comfort Systems USA has a fifty-two week low of $59.63 and a fifty-two week high of $103.74.

In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $288,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIX. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

