Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,632 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CBSH. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 11,562.5% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $69.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.88. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.81 and a 12-month high of $79.10.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 37.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 24.35%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 12,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $890,974.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $34,419.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,179 shares of company stock worth $2,695,832 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CBSH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.17.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

